FREMONT — Myra Ann Williamson, age 64, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born on June 21, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Myra worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne, The Fremont American Legion and Bubba’s in Fremont.
She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and gardening. She always enjoyed the families she met while she was working and made many friends over the years.
Myra married Benjamin “Todd” Williamson on Nov. 22, 1980, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Anthony (Heather) Williamson, of Prospect, Kentucky, and Travis (Kayla) Williamson, of Fremont, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Britt Williamson, of China Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Delilah, Lauren and Tristan; great-grandchildren, William, Paisley and Marie; and a sister, Trice Butler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Services will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.