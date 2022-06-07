AUBURN — Bert E. Stepp, age 100, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1921, in Keystone, Indiana, to Cibert and Carrie (Karns) Stepp.
On July 9, 1949, he married Mary Ellen Sterling at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Lincolnville, Indiana. They were married for 58 years, prior to Mary’s passing on Jan. 17, 2008.
He is survived by his four sons and their wives, Sam (Sue), Paul (Beth), Jim (Teena) and Jon (Char). He is also survived by six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by a grandson; and all of his brothers and sisters, Lydia, Parker, John, Mike, Marjorie, George, Frances, Alice, his twin sister, Berteen, Robert and Charles.
Bert graduated from Petroleum High School in Petroleum, Indiana, and he was later drafted into the United States Army, where he served as an infantryman (a participant in the Battle of the Bulge) and from which he received two Purple Heart medals.
Following his honorable discharge, he graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology and was an engineer for 33 years at Tokheim Corporation in Fort Wayne.
In 1959, Bert and Mary moved from Fort Wayne to Auburn, where they operated a small family farm, the primary goal of which was to keep their boys busy and out of trouble (and they were successful on both counts).
Bert was an active member of the Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church near Garrett ,and for a number of years he also served on the Board of DeKalb County Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Bert was an avid book collector and at one time his library contained over 4,000 volumes. He was also an accomplished woodworker and was fond of the cabin that he built in his woods. He was well-known for his strong conservative political opinions, which he generously shared on many occasions. For most of his adult life, he was fastidious about keeping a daily diary.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Center St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Remke officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Northeast Chapter, P.O. Box 362, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
