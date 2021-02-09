ANGOLA — Johnny Lucas, 65, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on July 28, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey. He was the son of Seybert and Martha “Mary” (Ketchum) Lucas.
Johnny graduated from high school in Chapmanville, West Virginia.
He married Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Rodefer on July 23, 1994.
Johnny worked at Dalton Foundry for almost 34 years in Kendallville, Indiana, before retiring.
He was a member of Angola Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Johnny enjoyed reading the Bible and history. Before it became fashionable, he also enjoyed coloring.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Lucas, of Angola, Indiana; and his nieces and nephews, Charlotte Engle, Barbara Egly, Patricia Schaeffer, Roger Arnett and Christopher Arnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; one sister; and nephew, Kenneth Arnett.
Private services will be held.
Burial will be at Embrey Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Johnny’s memory to Angola Seventh Day Adventist Church, Parkview Health Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
