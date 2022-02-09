ANGOLA — Mary A. Elliott, age 75, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Lakeland Nursing Home Angola, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 23, 1946 in Fremont, Indiana, to Willard and Thelma ( Conway) Boore.
She loved spending time with her family, doing word searches, swimming and playing cards.
She is survived by a sister, Jean Boore (Cathy Phillip), of LaGrange Indiana; a brother-in-law, Bob Davis; daughters, Lori (Bill) Creager, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Louise (Brian) Caryer, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; a son, Ron (Karla) Elliott, of Fremont, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jeromy Davis, Kayla Weible, Jacob Davis, Anna Feller, Elysha Wood, Chris Firestone, Brady Elliott and Haleigh Caryer. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren; and two nephews; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sue Davis; and life partner, Basil Hunter.
A Celebration of Life is to be determined.
