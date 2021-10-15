Sandra L. Smith, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 10:25 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 12:11 am
Sandra L. Smith, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 10:25 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.