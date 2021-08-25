ANGOLA — Angela Anne Gill, 53, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Cameron Hospital in Angola.
She was born Aug. 2, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
She graduated from Hamilton High school in 1986, and then attended Ivy Tech.
Angie had worked for Walmart, T.I Automotive and then recently for Trin Inc., in Ashley, for the last seven years in the warehouse.
She married George Arden Gill on Oct. 31, 2014.
Angie loved all things Halloween, horror movies, reading Stephen King, collecting state quarters and quiet time doing puzzles.
Angie is survived by husband, George Gill; son, Skyler Clifton, of Angola; mother and stepfather, Donna (Alfred) Daeger, of Hamilton; brother, Brian (Dasha) George, of Garrett; sisters, Dawn (Roger) Sierra, of Nettle Lake, Ohio, and Susan George of Sherwood, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan and Mikel; parents-in-law, Marlin and Elaine Gill, of Angola; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis George.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Officiating will be Pastor Michael Hesterman.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Golden Lake Cemetery in Angola.
Preferred memorials are to the Diabetes Association.
The Gill family has entrusted H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home to assist with the funeral arrangements.
