LAFAYETTE — Clifton Nordell Nilson Jr., 93, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Angola, died on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Creasy Springs Health Campus, Lafayette.
He was born on July 1, 1929, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Clifton N. Nilson Sr. and Thelma M. (Butz) Nilson Tuttle.
Clifton graduated from Angola High School in 1947 and received his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.
He married Janice Ann Julian on July 2, 1950.
Clifton worked on his own farm. He drove school bus for the MSD of Steuben County for 30 years.
Clifton and his wife, Janice, managed the Steuben County Campground for many years.
He was a member of the Angola Masonic Lodge 236, Ashley Eastern Star 229 and a Farm Bureau member since 1950.
Surviving are his daughters, Julee (Thomas) Slaughter of Springfield, Ohio, Janet (Jeff) Hobson of Anderson, and Jayne (Larry) King of Lafayette; daughter-in-law, Dawn Nilson; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Nilson on Oct. 23, 2020; and son, John Nilson on Dec. 24, 2004.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola. Officiating will be John Coney, Minister.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Angola Christian Church.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
