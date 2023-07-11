STROH — James W. “Jim” Perkins, 86, of Stroh, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Perkins was born on Sept. 10, 1936, in Stroh, Indiana, to Floyd A. and Florence M. (Gravit) Perkins.
He attended Stroh Elementary School and was a 1954 graduate of Salem Center High School.
After graduation he served three years in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957.
After serving in the Navy, he married his first wife, Patricia J. Hoyer, on Oct. 20, 1957. They were married until her death on Aug. 21, 1999.
A few years after the death of Patricia, Jim married Linda Klink Buss, on June 21, 2003, in Stroh, Indiana.
Jim started farming in 1958, until his sons started to farm with him in 1982. At that time, they renamed the farming operation, Perkins Twin Creek Farms. He was also the owner of Stroh Farm Supply.
Jim had a servant’s heart. He was first and foremost a servant of Jesus Christ. His servitude toward Jesus Christ led him to be a member and elder of Stroh Church of Christ.
He belonged to the Stroh Lions Club for 50-plus years, served on the Prairie Heights School Board, as a LaGrange County Councilman, a board of director for the ARC of LaGrange County, and a long-time board of director at Farmers State Bank.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Buss Perkins, of Stroh; sons, Kirk M. (Lynne) Perkins, Rodney M. (Kathy) Perkins, Eric S. (Jane) Perkins, all of Stroh and twins, Todd M. (Jayne) Perkins, of Stroh and daughter, Teresa M. (Tim) Majerus, of Lewistown, Montana; 13 grandchildren, Trevor (Autumn) Perkins, Darcie (Justin) Tung, Marshall Perkins, Kendall Perkins, Jason (Karly) Perkins, Josh Perkins, Cara (Jimmy) Maas, Tanner Perkins, Matthew (Kristina) Perkins, Mitch (Madison) Perkins, Mike Perkins, Noah Majerus and Hayes Majerus; five great-grandchildren, Johnna, Cailin, Casten, Knox and Stetson; two stepsons, Brad (Ann) Buss and Patrick (Susan) Buss; and two stepdaughters, Linda (Mike) Chumbler and Becky (Eric) Miller, three step-grandchildren, Carson and Stella Chumbler and Eli Buss; two sisters, Martha F. Relford, of Chicago, Illinois, and Marilyn K. (Daniel) Faulkner, of Wolcottville; and a brother, Miles S. Perkins, of Hudson, Indiana, who died later on the same day as Jim, July 9, 2023.
Along with his parents and his first wife, Patricia; Jim, was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Stockwell and Annetta L. Whittig.
A visitation will be held at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Mike Hamm officiating the services.
Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery, rural LaGrange, Indiana
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jim, to Stroh Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
