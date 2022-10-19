KENDALLVILLE — Bobby Rice, age 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.
Mr. Rice was born in Van Lear, Kentucky, on Jan. 15, 1935, to Russell Gaines Rice and Alpha (Bowe) Rice. They preceded him in death. He was the grandson of Billie and Lou (Witten) Bowe, of Wittensville, Kentucky, and Squire and Dolly (Crislip) Rice, of Garrett, Kentucky.
Bobby graduated from Garrett High School, Garrett, Kentucky, in 1953.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1959, in Turkey. While in the Army, he was attached to the Army Security Agency during the Cold War.
In 1959, Bobby came home from the service and married Dixie Mae Castle. The couple eloped to Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and were married on Dec. 9, 1959.
In 1960, Bob found work in Kendallville, Indiana, and started employment with Levin & Sons. He went on to work at Plax Plastics in Ligonier and then International Harvester, now Navistar, from 1965-1994 when he retired.
He enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball and football, but most of all he loved his grandchildren and their families.
Survivors include his wife, Dixie Rice, of Kendallville; sons, Robert Rice, of Michigan City and Gregory Rice, of Fort Wayne; former daughter-in-law, Laura Day, of Auburn; grandsons, Ryan and Heidi Rice, of Auburn, Benjamin and Amanda Rice, of Auburn and Mathew Rice, of Leo; granddaughter, Amanda and Stephen Henson, of Kendallville; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters-in-law, Patty Rice, of Sitka, Kentucky, and Mildred Rice, of Erlanger, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; including his best friend, Ira Grocock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Russell and Dolores Rice, Levida and Henry Welles, James Rice, Randolph and Sue Rice and Darrell Rice.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services with Military Honors will also be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Zach McCue officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
