CHURUBUSCO — Barbara Sue Knisely, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
She was born on March 31, 1943, to Russell and Jennie (Zell) Eckert.
On April 20, 1966, she became the beloved bride of Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her.
Barbara graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1961.
She worked at Citizens National Bank, Dana Weatherhead, Time Services and Vera Bradley. She was a hard worker and gave her all to everything.
She was a proud mom and grandma, who loved and supported all in their endeavors. She drove for countless hours to attend her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. She loved playing cards and games. Barbara was an avid puzzle solver.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband; two children, Julia (Michael) George, of Pandora, Ohio, and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely, of Columbia City; three grandchildren, Jayma (Logan) Hazelbaker, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Zachary George, of Pandora, Ohio, and Zebulon (Emma Biller) George, of Ada, Ohio; and one great-grandson, Landon Hazelbacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Eckert.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Nolt Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
