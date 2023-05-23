AUBURN — James (Jim) B. Knipe, 76, died at home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Jim moved to Auburn in 1984, and was a painting contractor until he retired in 2015.
Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 6, 1947. He was the sixth of seven children born to James Francis Knipe and Frances Martin Knipe, who predeceased him.
Jim attended St. Ann School, St. Peter Chanel High School, and graduated with a degree in philosophy from John Carroll University. Jim spent his junior year at Loyola in Rome, where he was able to travel extensively throughout Europe, parts of western Asia, and northern Africa.
In 2017, Jim married Julia W. Page of Kent, Ohio, who survives him. They lived in Cleveland for seven years before moving to Auburn in 1984. In Auburn, Jim established his painting business and was an active volunteer at the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum for several years. Jim also restored the interior and exterior of the couple’s Italianate home.
An avid lover of music, Jim was especially enamored of opera and classical music. He was also a voracious reader and a supporter of Eckhart Public Library. Jim was an amateur mycologist as well. He enjoyed spending time on his bicycle after retiring.
Jim and Julie spent much of their summer in Boothbay, Maine, in an old family home. They also traveled throughout the United States visiting their extended families.
Besides Julie, Jim is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Knipe, Mary K. Hartman (Bill) and Helen Smith; a brother, Gillen Knipe.
Two sisters preceded Jim in death. Jim also leaves many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Jim will be buried in Damariscotta, Maine, later this year.
There will be a family memorial at that time.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
