KENDALLVILLE — Donna S. Lalyer, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to Harold and Mary (Edgington) Houser.
Donna had been the program director at Freedom Academy in Kendallville for many years.
She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, but her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Stacey (Kent) Shultz, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Jordan Coulter, Tanner Giles, Trevor Bonar, Brayton Bonar, Sierra Crump, and Jackson Shultz; a sister, Diane Logan; a brother, Richard Houser; and her beloved dog, Odie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kelly Michelle Crump, on July 10, 2020; a sister-in-law, Ruth Houser; and a brother-in-law, Norman Logan.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, with Pastor Ken Walker officiating.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., until the time of the service.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
