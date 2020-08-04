KENDALLVILLE — Ellis Green, age 73, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home.
Ellis was born in Quicksand, Kentucky, on March 17, 1947, to George and Stella (Terry) Green.
He moved to Kendallville when he was 18 years old, went to work at Dalton Foundry and was employed there for 38 years.
He married Patricia Sue Hicks on Feb. 1, 1969, in Lisbon, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2019.
Survivors include his son, Anthony Scott and Holly Green, of Kendallville; daughters, Tracy Leann and Harlan Smith, of Kendallville and Elisha Kay Groff, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren, Kelli Ensley, Destiny Green, Dustin Smith, Dylan Smith, Abby Conley, Grant Conley, Haley Groff, D.J. Groff and Trent Groff; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Laura and Glen Handshoe, of Kentucky, Hermie and Donnie Grigsby, of Kendallville, Lucy and Kenny Cox, of Kendallville, Joy and Chuck Hill, of Wolcottville and Clidia Conley, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; sister, Cloye Molette; and brothers, Loye Green, Ray Green and Frank Green.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Casketbearers will be Harlan Smith, Dustin Smith, Dylan Smith, D.J. Groff, Chad Conley and Gary Handshoe.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
