WOLCOTTVILLE — Rose Ann Worman, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her residence with her family at her side.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Arnold and Bertha (Karasivwicz) Teders.
On Jan. 24, 1981, in Albion, Indiana, she married Timothy L. Worman. He survives in Wolcottville.
Mrs. Worman was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality.
Rose was a good cook and enjoyed her church community. Spoiling her grandchildren was a high priority in her life.
Also surviving are five sons, Jim (Kim) Brumbaugh, of Granger, Jon (Mitzi) Brumbaugh, of West Linn, Oregon, Tom (Brenda) Brumbaugh, of Churubusco, Steve (Tracy) Brumbaugh, of Churubusco and David (Jami) Worman, of Albion; 13 grandchildren, Thomas (Kayla) Brumbaugh, Amanda (Randy) Haire, Robert Brumbaugh, Sara (Ryan) Lutz, Darbi Brumbaugh, Jacob Brumbaugh, Ryan Worman, Camille Brumbaugh, Lydia Worman, Elizabeth Brumbaugh, Abby Johnson, Grant Johnson and Isabella Worman; two great-grandchildren, Braylin Brumbaugh and Lincoln Brumbaugh; two sisters, Kay (Dennis) Kline, of Kendallville and Pam (Ben) Henderson, of Auburn; and two brothers, Dennis (Shirley) Teders, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ted (Sue) Teders, of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Teders; and a granddaughter, Olivia Brumbaugh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Father Osman Ramos officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the church.
A Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to St. Gaspar Catholic Church or Masses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Thursday, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
