Catherine M. (Myers) Charlton, 66, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
Arrangements pending at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 1:28 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.