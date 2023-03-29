KENDALLVILLE — Martha Jean (Schulthess) Lovett, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by loved ones and the beauty of her home on the Lovett Farm.
Martha was born on March 13, 1929, in Garrett, Indiana, to Henry and Maude (Brown) Schulthess. Her parents died when she was a baby, and Martha and her brothers, Harry and Vernon Schulthess, lived with their sister, Mary, until Mary died four years later. Martha was then raised by her aunt and uncle, George and Ione Schulthess, along with five cousins who became siblings to her, Carrie (Kline), Dorothy (Warford-Vasquez), Jane (Grube), Mildred (Delong) and Robert Schulthess.
Martha graduated from Garrett High School and married Emmett Lovett on June 6, 1947. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage before Emmett preceded her in death in 2018. The Lovett Farm was known for a warm welcome, constant laughter, hard work, and deep love. At the center of their home was Martha’s enduring faith, immense hospitality and the best home-cooked meals.
Martha was a longstanding and faithful member of Helmer United Methodist Church, and a member of Charm and Chatter Homemakers Club.
She was also preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Sandra Kay (Lovett) Shull.
Martha is survived by a son, William (Brenda) Lovett; a daughter, Julie (Tom) Woehnker; son-in-law, Henry Shull; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Hank) Dunkel, Chandra (Patrick) Haney, Heather (Josh) Keipper, Krystal Shull (Sam Meyer), Mary (Wesley) Darrow and Thomas (Courtney Oliver) Woehnker; and 12 great-grandchildren, Abbryll Dunkel, August Dunkel, Leah Dunkel, Aidan Haney, Rheagan Haney, Adeline Haney, Reed Haney, Royce Haney, Leyton Keipper, Nash Keipper, Landry Keipper, and Charlie Emma Darrow.
We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Calling is Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church.
Preferred memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church.
