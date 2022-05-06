LAOTTO — Mark J. Nemeth, age 66, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in LaOtto.
Mark was born on Nov. 28, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana, to Emery and Rita (Reiter) Nemeth.
He married Theresa M. Carteaux on June 21, 1986, in Angola, Indiana.
Mark was a truck driver, retiring in 2014.
Mark enjoyed gold prospecting, beer making, fishing, wood carving and watching Westerns.
Mark is survived by his wife, Theresa Nemeth, of LaOtto, Indiana; sons, Andrew (Angelina) Nemeth, of Loganville, Georgia, Alexander (Erin) Nemeth, of Frisco, Texas, and Evan (Jeanine) Nemeth, of North Lake, Texas; brothers, Gary (Mary) Nemeth, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and James Nemeth, of Florida; three grandchildren, Archer Nemeth, Gunnar Nemeth, and Eli Nemeth.
Visitation will take place from 9-11 a.m., on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
