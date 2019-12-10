ROME CITY — Wade William Brinkman, 63, of Rome City, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born Nov. 4, 1956, at a U.S. Army base in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, to William “Bill” and Sally (Kilgore) Brinkman. They preceded him in death.
On Jan. 26, 1974, in Woodruff, Indiana, he married Donna L. Clouse.
Mr. Brinkman had been a police officer for Rome City and the Chain of Lakes Correctional Center. He was also an EMT for Noble County, worked at Starcraft in Topeka, and for the Town of Rome City.
At one time, he owned and operated the Fishing Hole in Rome City and Custom Bass Jigs in Rome City. He also gave weekly fishing reports on WAWK radio in Kendallville with Mike Shultz.
Wade was the founder of the Kids Day Bass Fishing Tournament in Rome City, founder of Hoosier Hawger Bass Fishing Club in Rome City, and was founder of TNT Bass Fishing on Sylvan Lake.
Anyone who knew Wade, knew he loved to fish and hunt and his greatest enjoyment was doing that with his grandchildren. He enjoyed making fishing jigs and loved animals. Family traditions were very important to Wade.
Surviving are his wife, Donna L. Brinkman, of Rome City; three sons, Wade (Charlene Ferguson) Brinkman Jr., of Rome City, Jason (Stacy) Brinkman, of Kendallville, and Justin Brice (Shannon) Brinkman, of Wolcottville; six grandchildren, Trisha (Dustin) Cupp, Tyler Brinkman, Landon Brinkman, Remington Kipfer, Hunter Brinkman, and Tanner Brinkman; and two sisters, Wendy (Mike) Biddle, of Rome City and Angie (Mitch) Hampshire, of Avilla.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Phil Lucas, of Ashley Love-Divine Church and Nick Hoot officiating.
Cremation will follow the service.
Calling is Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Wednesday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.