AVILLA — Ruth Elizabeth Aker, age 80, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mrs. Aker was born in Wolcottville, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1941, to Asa Lee Collins and Arlene Josephine (Crowe) Bollinger. They preceded her in death.
She married Lewis Franklin Aker on June 7, 1975, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2017.
Ruth was employed in the past with Eaton Controls and Walmart.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda and Clem Slone, of Kendallville, Mary Beth and Randy Chilcote, of Fort Wayne, Alice Aker, of Kendallville and Angie Aker and Michael Geyman, of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Reuben and Marie Aker, of Columbia City and Frank Aker, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Anella Harmeyer, of Fort Wayne and Ann Glass, of Roanoke; and brother, Wyman and Wilma Collins, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis; and two sisters, Jane Leas and Mary Forker.
Visitation and funeral services will both be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Rick Forker.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
