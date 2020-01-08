WARSAW — Joseph A. “Joe” Rauen Jr., 65, of Warsaw, Indiana, and formerly of Long Beach Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Joe was born on March 10, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph A. and Florence (Schechter) Rauen.
He grew up on the south side of Chicago, and enjoyed working for all the sports arenas while living in Chicago. He was a fan of the Bulls and Bears teams.
Joe served in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years on the Indiana Toll Road, and was known as “Toll Road Joe”. He later worked for Dollar General in Fremont, and was currently working as a security guard for Loomis Armored Trucks.
Joe was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, and Angola VFW.
He married Nora Jean (Macon) on June 8, 2013, at David Rogers Memorial Park, in LaGrange County, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Nora Rauen, of Warsaw; a daughter, Michelle Rauen; a grandson, Anthony Tyler; and two sisters, Marietta, and Laura, all of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Norman Fuller officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
Military honors will be conducted by members of the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257, and the United States Air Force Honor Team.
Burial will be at a later time at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Goshen Hospital Cancer Care Center or the Heart and Vascular Center.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
