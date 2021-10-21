GARRETT — Terry “Butch” Lee Thomas, age 71, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.
Butch was born on Dec. 28, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Betty Shaw; his granddaughter, Chelsea Carnahan; his wife, Marlene Thomas; and his sister, Linda Price.
Surviving are his daughter, Rachel Schrock; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Misty Thomas; his stepdaughters, Danielle Payne and Nicole (Payne) Sato; his sister, Ann Westlake; four granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.
Butch served two tours in Vietnam, working in radar missiles, and received his training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Butch enjoyed working, fishing, tending to his gardens, wood working, and spending time with his family.
Any donations may be sent to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910.
No services will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
