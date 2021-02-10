WOLCOTTVILLE — Karen Sue Fredrick, of Wolcottville, Indiana, born on Dec. 11, 1947, passed on unexpectedly of a heart attack in Key Largo, Florida, on Jan. 18, 2021.
She loved Jesus and her family more than anything else. She will be deeply missed by her husband, James (Jim) Fredrick; four daughters (and their spouses), Guenn (David) Stevenson, of Pompano Beach, Florida, Deborah (Seth) Smolinske, of Kendallville, Indiana, Dawn (Marty) Bradshaw, of Lombard, Illinois, and Sheli (Ryan) Plummer, of Muncie, Indiana; her 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother, Betty Sowers; sister, Linda Koger; and brother, Gary (Pat) Thompson, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Graduating from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, then Indiana/Purdue University Fort Wayne, she was involved in industrial development, commercial real estate, and was an entrepreneur; owning a trucking company, rental homes, and so much more.
Karen and Jim have also been selflessly involved in their church community at Crosspointe Family Church in Kendallville, Indiana.
Over the past several years, they have spent the winters in Key Largo, Florida, and summers in Wolcottville, Indiana. Karen loved spending time in the sun with her family and caring for her many, many plants and flowers. She was strong and spunky with a heart of gold. Overcoming many obstacles in her life, she always had a positive attitude and worked for what she believed in; whether it be the next real estate venture, remodel project, or landscape design.
A service for family and close friends will be held at Crosspointe Family Church in Kendallville, Indiana, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the service will be live streamed for those not in attendance. A link will be available at thatonechurch.com and www.mykeeper.com/profile/KarenFredrick/.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Crosspointe Family Church at P.O. Box 67, Kendallville, IN 46755 or thatonechurch.com.
