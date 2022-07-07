ST JOE — Nancy M. West Caywood, 64, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on Nov, 1, 1957, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Charles William and Dorothy Caroline (Overland) Hubbell Sr.
Surviving are daughters, Christine (Steven) Anderson, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Marie (Dan) Murphy, of Chunky, Mississippi; sons, Joe (Kristi) West, of Spencerville, Indiana, and John (Tabitha) Borack Jr., Kendallville, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; father, Charles Hubbell Sr., of Crawfordville, Florida; and brothers, Don (Lynn) Hubbell, of Crawfordville, Florida, and Charles Hubbell Jr., of Milford, Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Molly Hoffman; and her mother, Caroline Hubbell.
Nancy worked as a bartender at the Oasis in St. Joe, Indiana.
She was a member of the Auburn American Legion and loved spending time with her family.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9-11 a.m., at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, at New Hope Christian Center, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Memorials may be given to DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
