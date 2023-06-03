WARSAW — Joyce Darlene Walther passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2023. Joyce was 78.
She was born on June 27, 1944, in Wabash, Indiana, to Walter and Mavis (Keel) Brown. She was one of seven children. Joyce grew up on the family farm in South Whitley, Indiana. She never shied away from any farm chores. In fact, she would drive tractors, drill beans and wheat, and pull wagons of grain. Joyce graduated from South Whitley High School in 1963.
In the summer of 1961, Joyce met Don Walther and the two had their first date in July at the Mermaid Festival in North Webster, Indiana. Despite the rain that intruded on their first date, the couple’s interest in one another remained and they were married on Oct. 25, 1964.
Joyce was a farmer’s wife and homemaker who enjoyed not only the farm life, but gardening, canning, baking, her flower gardens, and mowing the lawn. She took great pride in her garden and flowers. Joyce loved irises and she and her sisters enjoyed planting different varieties. Joyce was a wonderful baker. Her pies and cookies were enjoyed by many, including the residents of Timbercrest Retirement Community, where she often donated her time baking treats for events. Her family will proudly state that Joyce’s pies were the best, better than any local bakery. Joyce also worked for Warsaw Community Schools as a bus aide for special needs children.
Joyce was a quiet individual who took pleasure in the simple things in life; watching the hummingbirds return each summer, babysitting the grandchildren when they were little, and watching the new growth of spring. Although Joyce was quiet and never someone who was the center of attention, she was quick witted, intelligent, and devoted to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Don Walther, of 58 years; daughters, Vicki Keller, of North Manchester and Rhonda (Brian) Nettrouer, of South Whitley; sons, Doug Walther and Darrin (Martha) Walther, of Claypool; forever loved by her grandchildren, Kyle Parker, Tyler Parker, Christopher Nettrouer, Brandon Nettrouer, Austin Nettrouer and Alyssa Walther (who lovingly referred to Joyce as her Mimi); adored by her great-grandchildren, Braelynn Parker, Brogan Parker, Brooks Parker and Kaleah Parker.
She is forever loved and remembered by her siblings, Buster (Susie) Brown, Dennis (Barbara) Brown, Laura Laux, Brenda (Tom) Smith and Janet (George) Howard.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mavis Brown; brother, Leon Brown; and brother-in-law, Robert Laux.
Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Joyce.
A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Eel River Community Church of the Brethren, 2507 IN-14, Silver Lake, IN 46982, from 2-4 p.m.
To make a donation in honor of Joyce, memorial gifts are appreciated to Stillwater Hospice.
To leave a condolence or send flowers, please visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
