ALBION — Lee George Boggs, 88, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Allen County, Indiana, to Harmon and Clara (Owen) Boggs.
On Feb 16, 1951, at Albion United Methodist Church, he married Ann Butler.
Lee was the owner operator of Boggs Crop Services in Brimfield, and later retired from DeKalb Agri.
For 24 years, he served the residents of Noble County on the Noble County Council. He also was on the Central Noble School Board, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, and was a Boy Scout leader.
In his free time, Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing.
His survivors include his wife, Ann Boggs, of Albion; son, Michael (Cindy) Boggs, of Churubusco; daughters, LeAnn (Jeff) Perry, of Albion, and Deb (John) Gibson, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Boggs, of Churubusco; sisters, Beverly (Steve) Carter, of Churubusco, Sharon (Dean) Zolman, of Churubusco, and Connie (Jerry) Frymier, of Albion; and a son-in-law, Dan Stump, of Wolf Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Melinda Stump and Darcy Boggs; a grandson, Jarrod Boggs; a sister, Lois McWilliams; and a brother, Garold Boggs.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Lee's grandson, Joel Usina, will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Lee's memory may be made to the Albion Conservation Club to be directed to Hunter Education.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
