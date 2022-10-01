FORT WAYNE — Wayne D. Stewart, 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at home, with his family by his side.
Wayne was born in South Whitley, Indiana, son of Gerald and Sarah Stewart.
He graduated from Columbia City High School and attended Tech College, Fort Wayne, until he was called by friends and neighbors to serve his country. He was in the U.S. Army and served in Okinawa, for two years in the transportation unit.
He worked for Triangle Fleet Service in sales for 31 years. From there he was an independent contractor through Keegan Sales for 35 years. He later worked at Menards for 14 years in the hardware department.
Wayne enjoyed Nascar. Wayne drove a race car back when the Fort Wayne Speedway was still here, as well as many race tracks in Ohio. He also enjoyed NBA and college basketball. Wayne and his partner were City Bowling Champions in 1959.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Quinn) Stewart; daughter, Joni (Dan) Macy and Douglas Stewart, of Greenwood; grandchildren, Joe (Sara) Walters, Leza (Adam) Hillis, Andrew Walters, Colby Stewart and Timothy Macy; and great-granddaughters, Zoey Walters, Blakelyn Hillis and Ashlyn Hillis.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan; his father, Gerald Stewart; and mother, Sarah Maslyk.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the funeral home, with an Elks service at 7 p.m.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
The family asked to forgo flowers, with contributions to the Elks Cancer Research or Elks National Foundation for children and veterans.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Stewart family at www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.