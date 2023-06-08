KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jeanne Deter, 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in El Paso, Texas, to Frank and Elizabeth (Pilcher) Etie.
On Nov. 18, 1950, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, she married Jack D. Deter. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2011.
She moved to the area in 1966, coming from El Paso, Texas.
Mary obtained her nursing degree from Glen Oaks Community College. She retired as a nurse from Sturgis Hospital in Sturgis, Michigan.
She was a member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749 ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are a daughter, Deanna (Jerry) Anderson, of Kendallville; four sons, Rick (Sue) Deter, of Albion, Allen (Michelle) Deter, of Pretty Lake, Russell (Denise) Deter, of Kendallville and Ron (Cathy) Deter, of South Milford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Linda Meggison; a stepson-in-law, Harold “Skip” Meggison; and a brother, Johnny Etie.
Private memorial services will be held.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
