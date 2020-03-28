FREMONT — Donald W. McConnell, 99, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Don was born on Aug. 9, 1920, in Garrett, Indiana, to Walter and Nellie (Nicholas) McConnell.
He married Pauline Wagner on Jan. 3, 1943.
Don worked at Dana-Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, for many years.
He was a longtime member of Community of Christ Church, Coldwater, Michigan.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline McConnell, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Fred (Carole) McConnell, of Auburn, Indiana; daughters, Karen (Charles) Kulow, of Allen, Michigan, Phyllis (Charles) Bowman, of Orland, Indiana, and Pat Wandel, of Hudson, Indiana; grandchildren, Beth (Ron) Wyatt, of Auburn, Indiana, Jayson (Jessica) McConnell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Conner Bowman, of Orland, Indiana, and Trevor Bowman, of Orland, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Margaret Wyatt, Elsie Wyatt, and Lily Wyatt; and a sister, Maxine Lininger, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale McConnell; and a sister, Helen Hughes.
Private family services will take place at this time.
Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Community of Christ Church, 186 W. State St., Coldwater, Michigan 49036.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
