BOULDER, Colo. — Adele Rose Wangler (Johnson), 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
Adele was born in South Dakota, on Oct. 10, 1932. She moved at an early age to her family’s farm in Angola, Indiana, with her parents, the late Carl Edwin and Eleanor Rose (Andrew) Johnson.
After graduating from Angola High School in 1951, Adele worked at Tri-State College in Angola, where she met her husband of 64 years, William Wangler, from New York, New York.
William and Adele married in 1952 and moved to Chicago, Illinois, where Adele attended Northwestern University. She completed her degree in English literature at IU/PU in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they resided for 20 years. Adele and William later moved back to the Chicago area and then Adele moved to Colorado when she was widowed in 2016.
Adele loved nature and animals, often advocating for their preservation and protection, especially around Lake James, where she often spent time. It was her time at Lake James that allowed her to stay connected with her extended Johnson family and close friends from Fort Wayne and Angola. With church being a large part of her life, she loved singing in the choir, coordinating events and working as the pastor’s assistant. She traveled extensively and snow skied in Europe and the Rocky Mountains
Adele is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wangler, of Boulder, Colorado; granddaughters, Laura Michalak and Claire Michalak, of Colorado; and brother, Kenneth Johnson, of Kentucky.
Adele was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Johnson, of Angola.
A memorial will be planned for later in the fall with Adele’s ashes being placed next to her husband’s at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
To share memories about Adele with her family, please visit www.WeRemember.com, click the search icon, and enter Adele’s name.
Donations are welcomed by the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County. www.CHSsteubencounty.org/donate
