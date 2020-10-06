PALM BAY, Fla. — Patricia Elisabeth Kimmel, 72, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home in Palm Bay, Florida, surrounded by her family.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Denise Peau Kimmel Kuhne, of Sainte-Adresse, France, and Lester Kimmel, of Kendallville, Indiana.
She was a graduate of Kendallville High School, Purdue University, Ball State University, and Indiana University.
She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years. She had a varied work history that included McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, and Treasure Coast Behavioral Healthcare in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a nursing instructor at Ivy Tech Community College for 15 years and also worked as a travel nurse on numerous occasions.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her wonderful sense of humor, and for always being there for others.
She was the beloved mother of Kevin Eads and Dennis James.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.