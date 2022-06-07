Butler — Beverly J. Johnson, 80, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept.6, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Edward Franklin and Virginia Lavon (Freeman) Bry.
Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Butler High School in Butler.
After she graduated from high school, she went to work at Indiana Bell in Auburn as a telephone operator. She then went to work for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles as a clerk, retiring in 2005, as branch manager.
Beverly married Franklin Ray Johnson on May 12, 1961, at the old United Methodist Church in Auburn, and he passed away on Dec. 12, 2017.
She was a former member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Beverly was a 50-year member of the DeKalb Extension Homemakers Club.
She took pride in the farm and raising sheep.
Surviving are a son, Mark (Wendy Porter) Johnson, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and an infant brother, James Edward Bry.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, prior to the service.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Craig will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation also will be from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
