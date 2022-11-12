Ronald Rubrake
COLUMBIA CITY — Ronald Keith Rubrake, 82, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe.
Born on May 19, 1940, in Smith Township of Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of Lawrence Elwood and Pearl Beatrice (Blew) Rubrake.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School, with the Class of 1958.
Ron had been a plant manager for Blue Bell in Illinois, for a year before taking a machinist job with General Electric in 1971. He worked there for more than 30 years before retiring. He also owned and operated a 40-acre farm for 20 years.
He was a member of First Church of God and the International Association of Machinists.
Family and faith meant the most to Ron. Selfless, giving, loving and hardworking were just a few ways to describe him. Ron was a man of few words, but he showed his love through his actions. He was a proud grandfather who always supported his grandsons in any activities that they were involved with. Ron was giving to his community and volunteered with numerous organizations.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarita Rubrake; daughter and son-in-law, Larisa and Doug Brown; grandsons, Chandler Brown and Seth Brown; brothers, Roy Rubrake and George Rubrake; and sisters, Caroline Grable and Cynthia Rubrake.
Along with his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Jerry Rubrake and Terry Rubrake; brothers, Kenneth Rubrake, Donald Rubrake and Martin “Gene” Rubrake; and sisters, Jeanette Horrell, Betty McKibben, Treva Ott, Ilene Kreider, Pauline Wolfe and Sue Rubrake.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Johnny McCallister officiating.
Burial will take place at South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to First Church of God.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ronald’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
