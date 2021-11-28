Garrett – Linda J. Hicks, 76, of Garrett, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.
She was born Jan. 26, 1945, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Henry and Leona G. (Barger) Isham.
Linda married Robert D. “Bob” Hicks on Feb. 12, 1966, in Auburn, and he passed away Jan. 12, 2000.
Linda was a homemaker. She was a member of TOPS and the Patriots CB Club in DeKalb County.
Surviving are a sister, Ellen M. (Dixie) Bolen of Garrett; a sister-in-law, Leah Isham of Garrett; five children, George B. Schewe of Garrett, Robert D. “Rob” (Shelly) Hicks Jr., Penny L. (David) Manz of Grove City, Pennsylvania, Shirri S. Burke of Bryan, Ohio, and Tammy J. (Thomas) Blackburn of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren, Jesse Schewe, Lisa Schewe, Tiffany Christian, Amanda Brown, Renee Brown, Christian Manz, Danielle Manz, Andrea Manz, Ryan Christlieb, Ashley Christlieb, Michael Green, Justin May, Jeremy May, Karmen Reinhart, Akita Reinhart, Natalie Hicks and Luke Hicks; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Terrie Wagner; and four brothers, James Isham Jr., Henry Isham, Richard Isham and JC Isham.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
