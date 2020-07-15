ANGOLA — Mary Elizabeth “Mamie” Myers, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Mary was born on Feb. 21, 1927, to Lundy “L.D.” and Blanche (Miser) Kyle in Auburn, Indiana, where she spent her early childhood, before moving to Angola with her parents and sisters.
She leaves behind five children, Thomas (Brenda) Rose, of Hamilton, Indiana, Douglas Franze, of Ray, Michigan, Deva Diane Warstler, of Mongo, Indiana, Denise (Scott) Birely, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Rex (Marina) Franze, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Doris “Dodie” Benhour, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Myers; and sister, Jan Brinkerhoff.
Mary had a lovely spirited singing voice and would share her talent at weddings, funerals and in the church choir.
She was an active member of the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary and Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary.
Most notably, Mary had worked at the then Tri-State University for 25 years as a secretary. She was a people person and had many friends.
After her retirement, she continued to be active, gardening, traveling and enjoying her grandchildren. She was a voracious reader and loved corresponding with friends.
Her life was full of simple pleasures and love and pride for her family. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary or to Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary.
For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
