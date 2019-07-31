ALBION — Infant Everlee Faye Rice, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born Saturday, July 27, 2019, to Kenneth "Ken" and Heather (Vice) Rice of Albion.
Surviving are two brothers, Trey Vice and Maxton Rice; two sisters, Brielle Vice and Mollie-Rae Rice; maternal grandparents, Shawn Gibbs, of Albion, and Kathy (Eliseo) Martinez, of Churubusco; paternal grandparents, Kenneth "Ken" (Crystal) Rice, of Columbia City, and Heather (Kerry) Foster, of Albion; maternal great-grandfather, Edger Hunter, of Fort Wayne; and great-great-grandfather, William Gibbs, of Monroeville; and paternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Rice, of Fort Wayne.
Per the family request there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper Funeral Home Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.