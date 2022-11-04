PLEASANT LAKE — Mary J. Neff, age 92, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Ms. Neff was born on Aug. 18, 1930, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Charles and Edith Emma (High) Wilhelm.
Mary graduated from Rock Creek High School in Bluffton, Indiana, then continued her education at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to become a registered nurse.
She served patients as a nurse for 35 years. Mary was employed at Dr. Shefferman's office in Hamilton, Indiana, Elmhurst Hospital, Dekalb Hospital and Coldwater Hospital.
On Aug.t 11, 1951, she married Roger W. Neff at Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, Indiana.
Mary belonged to Lady's Aid Club, Sugar and Spice Home EC Club and Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed tending to her gardens and flowers. Mary loved hummingbirds and cats. She also valued her time spent with her family and loved ones.
Survivors include her son, Joe and Susan Neff, of Ormond Beach, Florida; daughters, Kathy and Gary Lesh, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Chris and Joe Rubino, of Coldwater, Michigan; granddaughter, Kristen and Brian Fuhrmann, of Valparaiso, Indiana; grandson, Jake and Darla Janasiak, of LaPorte, Indiana; and sister, Annie Prichard, of Woodburn, Indiana.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Roger W. Neff; stepmother, Miriam Wilhelm; and sisters, Tish Grandlienard and Bonnie Wilhelm.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at noon, with calling two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Burial will take place following the service at Carter Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
