MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Joyce Marie Domire, 69, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home in Middleville, Michigan.
Joyce was born on March 11, 1951, in Metamora, Ohio, to Kenneth and Florine (Lumbrezer) Domire.
Joyce graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in Camden, Michigan, in 1969. She attended Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan.
She was a teacher for 28 years at Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, Michigan, retiring in 2005. She then worked for Lincoln Meadows Apartments in Middleville.
She is survived by her brothers, Anthony Domire, of Angola, Indiana, and Raymond (Judy) Domire, of Delaware, Ohio; sister, Virginia Steers, of Angola, Indiana; sister-in-law, Julia Domire, of Angola, Indiana; nephews, Leonard (Gwen) Hutchison, of Edon, Ohio, Jessie (Jenifer) Domire, of Brocket, North Dakota, Jeremy (Wendy) Domire, of Taos, New Mexico, Michael (Jackie) Domire, of Portland, Oregon, and William (Brea) Domire Jr., of Angola, Indiana; nieces, Carrie (Jeremy) Tackett, of Delaware, Ohio, Kelly James, Hailey Cliffton and Desire (Blain) Eveland, all of Angola, Indiana, and Amber (Chris) Shank, of Nashville, Tennessee; and very good friends, Richard and Becky Carkle, of Angola, Indiana, and Teri Vanderkooi, of Middleville, Michigan.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William Domire Sr., of Angola.
Following cremation a memorial will be held at a later date.
