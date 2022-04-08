LIGONIER — Edward Marion Fultz, 94, went to his heavenly Father the morning of March 31, 2022.
In 1927, Ed was born to Herbert and Charlotte Fultz, of Allen County, Indiana.
He graduated from New Haven High School.
Ed married Mary Catherine Bookout in 1947, and they had nine children. In 1954, Ed and Mary, along with others, helped found the Johnny Appleseed School for Disabled Children in Allen County. Today the school is still active and is called Easter Seals ARC of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ed owned Ed Fultz Masonry, doing brick work on countless homes, apartments and commercial buildings in northeast Indiana. He trained many friends and family members in the art of brick and stone masonry. In the 1970s, he also entered into home building and built dozens of homes.
Ed was very active in the Presbyterian Church. Together with Mary and others, he helped found Trinity Church in Fort Wayne, and then years later the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola. He was an Elder and was active in many church functions.
Ed enjoyed travel and building his own one seat airplanes. After the kids were raised, Ed and Mary traveled to Guatemala, Canada, Honduras, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, and Peru.
Ed was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 67 years; daughter, Amy Juanita Sanders Squier; son, Bruce Arthur Robbins Fultz; a brother, David; and sisters, Virginia Scott, Betty Jury, Dorothy Bruick, Phyllis Jontz and Helen Dillion.
He is survived by his children, Matthew (Sandy), M. Jennifer Jones (Samuel), Mark (Mary), Ian (Lavinia), Nathaniel (Guadalupe), Clinton (Diana) and Jeffrey (Terri); 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Janet Meyers, Guy Bookout, Nancy (Russell) Hunter, Nancy Falls and Daniel (Jan) Fultz.
A memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703. Coffee and dessert will follow.
Flowers should be sent to the church.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
