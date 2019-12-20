LAGRANGE — Menno N. Yoder, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 3 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 19, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1925, in LaGrange County, to Noah J. and Mattie (Yoder) Yoder.
On Nov. 18, 1948, in Millersburg, Indiana, he married Alice I. Beechy, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Nora (Merle) Mullet, of Goshen, Marie (Glen) Kuhns, of Middlebury, Dorothy (Ben) Yoder, of Middlebury; five sons, Wilbur (Cindy) Yoder, of LaGrange, DeWayne (Wilma) Yoder, of LaGrange, Elva (Leola) Yoder, of Millersburg, Dan (Vera) Yoder, of Goshen, and Mervin (Anna) Yoder, of Goshen; son-in-law, Chris (Alice) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; 42 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Sue Lambright, of Goshen, Katie Yoder, of LaGrange, Dorothy Borkholder, of Nappanee, and Edna (Alvie) Miller, of Shipshewana; sister-in-law, Dorothy Yoder, of Goshen; two brothers, Dan (Vi) Yoder, of Fort Wayne, and Amzie (Mae) Yoder, of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Bontrager; a grandson, Earl Wayne Yoder; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Curtis and Ryan Yoder; three brothers, Ervin, LeRoy and Alton Yoder; sister, Emma Yoder; three brothers-in-law, Levi Lambright, Ike Borkholder and Monroe Yoder; and sister-in-law, Louise Yoder.
Menno was a farmer and carpenter. He was the owner/operator of his own cabinet shop.
He was a member of Old Order Amish Church, where he was ordained as a minister in 1954, and then as the bishop in 1979. He was currently serving as senior bishop.
Visitation will be all day Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the family's residence at 7630W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, also at the family’s residence.
Services will be conducted by the home ministers of district 41-2, including Minister Gary Lambright and Minister Calvin Miller.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
