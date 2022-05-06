LAGRANGE — Anna Marie Eash, 71, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 3:35 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in LaGrange, to Chris J. and Mary W. (Lambright) Knepp.
On July 13, 1988, in LaGrange, she married Daniel L. Eash. He died on April 27, 2014.
Surviving are three brothers, William (Edith) Knepp, of LaGrange, Enos (Mary Anna) Knepp, of Millersburg, Christy Jr. (Irma) Knepp, of LaGrange; two sisters, Ada Mae (Wilbur) Fry, of Topeka, Edna Ellen (Stanley) Miller, of Topeka; sister-in-law, Katie Knepp, of Topeka; and stepmother, Ella (Elva) Bontrager, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, John C., Melvin C., and Orva C. Knepp.
Anna Marie was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, May 6, 2022, and all day Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Christy Jr. Knepp residence, 1275 S. C.R. 375W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Richard H. Bontrager.
Burial will be in Bloomfield Hill Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
