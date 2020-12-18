ASHLEY — Alice May Berry, age 92, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Mrs. Berry was born on May 6, 1928, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Charles and Mary Reinoehl.
She was a graduate of Ashley High School.
She married Winfred L. Berry on May 5, 1946 in Ashley, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Mrs. Berry was a homemaker.
She was a member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ.
She was also a member of RSVP and the Hand Quilters Club.
Survivors Include her son, Donald Berry of Ashley; one granddaughter, Shawn Pettit; two great-granddaughters, Jessica Roby and Jasmine Pettit; and a sister, Nina Carter, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Winfred Berry; two sons, Michael Berry, who was killed in Vietnam while serving in the Army, and Ross Berry; three brothers, Gene Reinoehl, Hubert Reinoehl and Everett Reinoehl; and two sisters, Beth Drew and Minnie Provines.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, following the visitation at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.