GARRETT — Harland L. “Harley” Quince, 87, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Parkview Noble in Kendallville.
Harley was born May 3, 1932, in Pettisville, Ohio, to Kennard and Beulah (Nisely) Quince.
He was a graduate of Garrett High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. He served on the USS Dennis J. Buckley through the Korean War until 1959, and received a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He married Ruth Geraldine Cormican in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 14, 1954, at Immaculate Conception Church. She survives in Kendallville.
Harley was a top chef at several Northeast Indiana restaurants and had the privilege of cooking for President Richard Nixon. He served as a Garrett Police Reserve in his earlier years. His early employment also included delivering milk to several homes in Garrett and co-owning a pizza place. After retirement from his career as a chef he drove for the CSX Railroad, earning a 10-year service award.
Harley was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, VFW Post 1892, and Garrett American Legion Post #178, where he served in several officer positions and was invited to the Past Commanders dinner every year. He was recently recognized as one of the oldest surviving members of the Legion.
Harley spent many years putting the magic into Christmas, serving as Santa Claus' helper all around northeast Indiana in homes and at eventsn bringing joy to young and old.
Harley loved celebrating life surrounded by family and friends and was a notorious joke-teller. He was known for his jovial ways and one of his best known trademarks was a welcoming fist in the air followed by a cheery, “HO!”
Harley is survived by five daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Kelham, of Avilla, Theresa (Kenny) Charles, of Garrett, Alice (Van) Loutzenhiser, of Auburn, Debra (Brody) Allred, of Canton, Georgia, and Pam (Tim) Baker, of Auburn; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Kennard Quince and Beulah Grimm.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A rosary will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 301 S. Ijams St., Garrett, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Military graveside services by the United States Navy and Garrett American Legion Post #178 will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials are to Garrett American Legion Post #178 and Saint Joseph Catholic School, Garrett, Indiana.
