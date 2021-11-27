COLUMBIA CITY — David Hudson Kyler, 88, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 8:27 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Born on April 8, 1933, in Columbia Township, Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Harold Franklin and Carrie Jane (Evard) Kyler.
Growing up in Columbia Township, he started school at the Huffman School, then Columbia Township School and Columbia City High School.
Inducted into the U.S. Army on April 20, 1953, he served at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, as a Construction Specialist. He received an honorable discharge on April 1, 1961.
A career-long welder, he started with LML, Columbia City, then became a co-owner of D&K Welding. Turning his skills to heavy equipment repair, he worked for Simmons Equipment for 25 years, retiring in 1998.
A 25-year volunteer firefighter with the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Dept., over the years, he converted three military trucks into fire trucks for the department's use. His vocation was also his avocation as he used his skill to rebuild antique tractors and gas engines.
A member of the Tri-State Gas Engine Association, his restoration work was renowned among fellow hobbyists. Some of his restored tractors and engines are now museum pieces. He specialized in the Hit-N-Miss engine with more than 25 restored. He liked and collected antique tractors of all colors, but a 1928 Rumley Oil Pull was his favorite. He was a member of the Whitley County Agriculture Museum.
When not working on or showing his antique engines, he enjoyed square dancing and listening to Bluegrass music. He found solace in weeding the garden in the summertime. Later in life, he and his wife wintered in McAllen, Texas, watched old westerns or steam locomotives shows, or attended the Grand Ole Opry show.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 66 years, Arnola; his children, William D. (Darlene) Kyler, of Columbia City and Linda L. (Travis) Overfield, of Muncie; grandchildren, Melissa (Cameron) Baker, Brittney (Barb) Parrett, Matthew Overfield (Nikiya Parsons), Zachary Overfield and Lucas Overfield (Kayla Stanley); great-grandchildren, Kyler Baker and Cambria Baker; siblings, James (Sandy) Kyler, of Columbia City and Viola Bird, of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janel Kyler; brothers, Harold Jr., and Richard Kyler; and a sister, Mary Phillips.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2- 6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in David's honor are to the Whitley County Agriculture Museum.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
