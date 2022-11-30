LIGONIER — Liam Isaac Frey, 1 month old, passed away in his parents’ arms on Nov. 27, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on Oct. 25, 2022, at 1 pound, 2 ounces and 10 inches long, along with four other siblings to Jeremy and Kelsey (Hedges) Frey, both of Ligonier.
Liam was a strong fighter and overcame so much during his short time here on earth. He was extremely loved and will be greatly missed by his parents; siblings, Gavin, Grace, Adley, Avie, and Luke Frey; grandparents, Martha Hedges of Ligonier, Troy and Annie Hedges of LaGrange, and Mahlon and Cathy Frey of Topeka; great-grandparents, Ana Maria Sanchez of Ligonier, and John and Jan Diller of Fort Wayne; and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Liam was welcomed into heaven by his brother Brooks and sister Bailey, who spent 24 weeks and 2 days together growing; grandma Denise Frey; great grandparents Enrique Sanchez, Karl Hedges, Donald and Lois Ritter, John and Ida Frey; aunt Catrina Bontrager; uncle Frederick Sturdivant; and cousin, Frederick Sturdivant Jr.
A funeral service will be held for Liam at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier. Pastor Mike Silliman will officiate. Following the service, Liam will be laid to rest with Brooks and Bailey at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
