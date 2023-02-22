ANGOLA — Shirley E. Van Dyne, 83, of Angola, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home.
Shirley was born on May 13, 1939, in Homer, Michigan, to Jay F. and Mary Ellen “Pat” (Sierer) Elston.
She married the love of her life, Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Van Dyne on Dec. 31, 1955.
Shirley worked at EMF in Angola before retiring in 1995.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, bird watching and watching western movies on the television. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Shirley was a member of Restoration Ministries in Angola.
Surviving are her sons, Ricky L. (Teresa) Van Dyne of Angola and Randy S. (Debra) Van Dyne of Pleasant Lake; and her brother, John F. (Arsula) Elston of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are her 14 beloved grandchildren, Jeremy Pion, Joshua Van Dyne, Tim Bullock, Jason Kaufman, Esther Bullock, Stephanie May, Misty Yoder, Veronica Purvis, Monique Cornel, Jennifer Van Dyne, Melissa Van Dyne, Hunter Stahl, Fletcher Stahl and Ethan Van Dyne; 21 beloved great-grandchildren and one beloved great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Van Dyne on April 6, 2014; her son, Lonnie Van Dyne on Oct. 31, 2013; and her brother, Robert Elston on March 10, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Restoration Ministries, 9030 U.S. 20, Angola, with Pastor Richard Warren officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.