GARRETT — Marilyn “Sue” Atkison, age 84, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Garrett, Indiana.
Sue was born on Dec. 26, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gaylord E. and Mary Geraldine (Landis) Wells, and they preceded her in death. Sue married Charles R. Atkison on Nov. 6, 1960, in Paulding, Ohio.
Sue had worked as an X-Ray Technician at both Garrett hospital and Parkview Hospital.
Sue was a member of Garrett United Methodist Church and founded the Community Care Food Bank in Garrett in 1980.
Sue is survived by her husband, Charles R. Atkison, of Garrett, Indiana; son, David Atkison, of Garrett, Indiana; daughter, Debra Jenkins, of Kendallville, Indiana; brother, Gene Wells, of Bolivia, North Carolina; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Garrett American Legion Post #178.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to the Community Care Food Bank
