PLEASANT LAKE — Keith E. Lehman, age 74, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Paulus and Margaret (Johnson) Lehman.
Keith graduated from Angola High School in 1966.
He entered the United States Navy in 1967, and served for three years.
He married Sheila Arnold in 1971, in Angola, Indiana.
Keith was a truck driver for most of his life. He also worked for Univertical in Angola, and served as reserve officer for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department for 15 years.
He enjoyed fishing, raising beagles, and spending time with his family.
He attended the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Lehman, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; children, Michelle (Jimmie) Prince, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Matthew (Paula) Lehman, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Cartwright, of Auburn, Indiana, Jonathan (Storm) Cartwright, of Auburn, Indiana, Allison (Aaron) Minick, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Anjel Prince, of Bluffton, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Paige Gochenour, Quorra Minick and Grayson Cartwright; and a sister, Sue Dailey, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paulus and Margaret Lehman; sisters, Laura Mocherman, Polly Hoffman and Becky Taner.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Samuel Weimer will officiate the service.
Private family burial and military honors will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
