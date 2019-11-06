FORT WAYNE — Carol Ann Glant, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Waterloo, Indiana, she was a daughter to the late Jay and Oma (Ashelman) Bunge.
A graduate of Waterloo High School, Carol was a sweet wife to her late husband, Thomas Glant.
She is survived by her children, David (Julie) Glant, of Fort Wayne, Kevin (Margie) Glant, of Decatur, Stacy (Patrice) Glant, of Ashley, and Carrie (Michael) Ham, of Angola; and brother, Donald Bunge, of Bremen. Carol has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four siblings, Dale Bunge, Eloise Eberhard, Gaye Eulitt, and Beverly Heffley; and sister-in-law, Jan Bunge.
Carol was a wonderful homemaker, mother, and grandmother throughout her life, even becoming a nanny to a family for 17 years when her own children were grown. She loved cooking, gardening, antiques, had a keen eye for art, and loved holding babies. She was a good mentor to teenage grandchildren, and showed everyone kindness and patience.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.