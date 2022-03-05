LIGONIER — Amy Rose Miller, 14, of Ligonier, died unexpectedly of a short illness on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born July 10, 2007, daughter of Merle and Mary Miller of Ligonier.
She was an eighth grader at Sunny Slope School and attended The Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are her parents, four sisters, Kathy, Rachel, Deloris and Brianna Miller, along with one brother, Lavon Miller, all at home. She is also survived by her grandparents, Henry and Barbara Kay Bontrager of LaGrange; David and Katherine Miller of Ligonier; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
Calling will begin after 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 and all-day Tuesday at the family residence, 10318 N. 600 W., Ligonier, IN 46767. The funeral service will also be held at the family residence and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Bishop Amos Bontrager and the home ministers will officiate. Burial will follow at Hawpatch Cemetery. Pallbearers are Christy Miller, Darral Schwartz, Leon Hostetler, Leon Byler. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
