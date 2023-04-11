ASHLEY — Betty J. Grandlienard, also known as Tutie, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1951, to Everett and Barbara Wilhelm of Ashley.
As Betty fought her battle with cancer, she was surrounded by family, friends, and her dogs that she loved very much.
Betty was an emergency room nurse at Cameron Hospital and Dupont Hospital, where she served her patients with care and kindness. She had so much love for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed baking cookies, cooking for her family, growing flowers, watching sunsets, and reading books. Betty loved all the simple things in life and always had a smile on her face.
Betty is survived by two children, Bridgitte Grandlienard of Pleasant Lake and Jacob (Jana) Grandlienard of Hendersonville, Tennessee; a significant other, Frank Baade of Angola; five grandchildren, Quinton (Alexandra) Holloway, Claire and Catherine Grandlienard, Gwen and Trevor Johnson and one great-grandson, Theodore Johnson; two sisters, Violet (Gary) Ritter and Sharon (Jeff) Erwin, and one brother, Bill (Penny) Wilhelm; several cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her dearly; and her dogs, Jag, Bobo and Berkley.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Grandlienard, and her parents, Everett and Barbara Wilhelm.
Memorials can be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
Services will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
